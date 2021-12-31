Atlanta, GA

Person Shot Downtown Inside the Sheraton Hotel According to Police; Additional Shootings Reported Elsewhere in the City

Police respond to a report of a person shot inside the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Atlanta says APD.(© Walter Bell. All rights reserved.)

Downtown Atlanta (New Focus Atlanta) — Patrol officers responded to a report of a person shot at 165 Courtland St NE, Atlanta on Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, at approximately 8:26 PM, according to preliminary information in an Atlanta Police Department (APD) press release.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transport to a local hospital for treatment, and was alert, conscious and breathing at that time.

Atlanta PD Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident as the investigation continues.

The limited information above is from an official Atlanta Police Department News & Press Release issued on 12/29/2021 at 11:59 PM. APD is responsible for the content.

No further information was available at that time.

This was just one of several incidents involving people shot on Wednesday. In addition, Atlanta Police responded to a number of other calls regarding reports of shots fired.

Child reported shot according to Atlanta Police earlier on Wednesday in Northwest Atlanta

In an earlier incident on Wed., Dec. 29 at approximately 6:40 PM, Atlanta PD officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1783 Johnson Rd NW.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle. The child was transport to a local hospital for treatment, and was alert, conscious and breathing at that time.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident as the investigation continues.

The limited information above is from an official APD News & Press Release issued on 12/29/2021 at 7:29 PM. APD is responsible for the content.

No further information was available at that time.

The Atlanta Police Department advises in both releases to please keep in mind that this is preliminary information and may change as the investigation progresses.

Public safety articles are only to inform the public of incidents.

It is important to note, as guaranteed by the United States and Georgia Constitutions, suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and there have been times when innocent people have been wrongfully arrested and convicted.

