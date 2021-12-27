Atlantic Station Shooting Involving a GSU Officer Investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)

Atlantic Station shooting involving a GSU officer being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in West Midtown, Atlanta. (© Walter Bell. All rights reserved.)

GBI Investigates a Georgia State University Officer Involved Shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA (December 27, 2021) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Atlanta, Fulton County, GA.

Atlantic Station shooting involving a GSU officer being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in West Midtown, Atlanta. (© Walter Bell. All rights reserved.)

On Sunday, December 26, 2021, the Georgia State University Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident that occurred on 17th Street in Atlantic Station, Atlanta. One teenage male was shot and is in stable condition.

At 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, an argument took place between two groups of people and a teenage male near the intersection of 17th and Market Streets in Atlanta. Preliminary information indicates the teen had an argument with a group of people then ran a short distance east on 17th Street. At that time, the teen and people from another group exchanged gunfire.

Atlantic Station shooting involving a GSU officer being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in West Midtown, Atlanta. (© Walter Bell. All rights reserved.)

A Georgia State University Police Department officer who was working an off-duty job on 17th Street saw the incident and responded. The officer shot the teen that fired at the group. The teen was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The officer was not injured and initial information shows no one else was shot during the incident. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Atlantic Station shooting involving a GSU officer being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in West Midtown, Atlanta. (© Walter Bell. All rights reserved.)

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.

This is the 99th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.

Incident details above are from an official GBI press release. The GBI is solely responsible for the content.

Public safety posts are only to inform the public of incidents. It is important to note, as guaranteed by the U.S. and Ga. Constitutions, suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and there have been times when innocent people have been wrongly arrested and convicted.

Photographs are copyrighted (© Walter Bell) and any downloads, screenshots, or other reuse is prohibited. News Break share feature is permitted.