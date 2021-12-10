Atlanta, GA

Surveillance Footage of Murder Suspects Related to 219 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Released During APD Press Conference

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators release surveillance footage related to a homicide occurring at 219 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., SW on November 2, 2021

Homicide Suspects Identified by the Atlanta Police Department - Watch Video Below for More.(Atlanta Police Dept.)

According to Atlanta Police Department media releases, Investigators with the Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects seen in the video below show at the press conference.

The following information regarding this incident is based on a previous release by Atlanta Police Department.

On November 3rd, 2021 Atlanta Police Dept. officers responded to a call of a person shot at 219 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW.  Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male victim who sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

The Atlanta PD Homicide unit was notified and responded to the location, along with the Crime Scene Investigation Unit. Evidence was collected at the scene and officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

The incident report is not yet available for release.  The Atlanta Police Department cannot confirm any college enrollment information at this time. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case or who may know the identity of the person(s) of interest can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).  Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000, or can contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-5148.

Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.

It is important to note that all suspects are presumed innocent until convicted by a court of law, as guaranteed by both the U.S. and Georgia Constitutions.

