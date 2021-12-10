Atlanta, GA

$308.25-million, 40-story, 975-key, 1,225,000-square-foot hotel under construction in Atlanta

News Focus Atlanta

Atlanta, GA (AEC News Focus Atlanta) — New upscale hotel to be connected to the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC), the No. 1 convention, sports, and entertainment destination in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdM6I_0dJHhTh800
Georgia World Congress Center headquarters hotel, Signia by Hilton, being built in Downtown Atlanta.© Walter Bell, All rights reserved.

Envisioned as an economic catalyst for the area, GWCC's headquarters hotel will help Atlanta capture new convention and entertainment business as well as generate jobs during the construction phase and once it opens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJ0X9_0dJHhTh800
Georgia World Congress Center headquarters hotel, Signia by Hilton, under construction in Downtown Atlanta.© Walter Bell, All rights reserved.

A joint venture led by global construction and development firm, Skanska USA Building, along with SG Contracting, Inc., is building in Atlanta, Georgia, the world’s first newly constructed Signia by Hilton.

The Signia by Hilton will further elevate Atlanta’s international presence and position as a major host of civic, cultural and commercial events. As a catalyst for economic growth in the region, the hotel will generate an estimated 600 construction jobs, as well as employ many more once it opens.
Scott Cannon, executive vice president and general manager for Skanska USA Building’s Georgia and South Carolina operations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V83Lx_0dJHhTh800
Construction underway of the Georgia World Congress Center headquarters hotel, Signia by Hilton, in Downtown Atlanta.© Walter Bell, All rights reserved.

Skanska and SG Contracting are providing preconstruction and construction management services for the project.

Having called Atlanta “home” for many years, we are inspired to work on the biggest hotel project to break ground in our city in decades. It will also spur revitalization of Atlanta’s Westside.
Sachin Shailendra, president of SG Contracting, Inc., an Atlanta-based general contracting and construction management company.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THcbQ_0dJHhTh800
Sunset at the construction site of the Georgia World Congress Center headquarters hotel, Signia by Hilton, in Downtown Atlanta.© Walter Bell, All rights reserved.

Located on the northwest corner of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority campus, the hotel will overlook Mercedes-Benz Stadium and connect to GWCC by way of walkway. The hotel is being developed by Boston-based Drew Company, and designed by architect firm, Gensler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6Oql_0dJHhTh800
(Georgia World Congress Center Authority)

The hotel is set to open in early 2024 and is being built to achieve LEED Gold certification and feature:

  • 40 stories,
  • 975 spacious guest rooms, which will feature contemporary designs and state-of-the-art technology important to travelers,
  • an impressive lobby with a true sense of arrival featuring locally inspired architecture, landscaping and a contemporary design aesthetic,
  • 75,000 square feet of world-class meeting and event space designed to spark innovative thinking for today's modern meeting attendee,
  • parking facilities,
  • an invigorating spa,
  • fitness facilities with a 6,670-square-foot pool deck,
  • outdoor event lawn and deck,
  • a market, and
  • two chef-driven restaurants and three destination bars.
Signia by Hilton Atlanta is set to transform the Atlanta skyline and impress today’s sophisticated travelers and meeting attendees by infusing state-of-the-art technology, premium design and locally-inspired concepts into every aspect of the guest experience.
Gary Steffen, SVP Global Category Head Full Service, Hilton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFu7H_0dJHhTh800
Rendering of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority headquarters hotel.(courtesy of GWCCA)

Sources: Skanska USA Building, Georgia World Congress Center Authority, and Hilton. Construction photography © Walter Bell, all rights reserved, downloads and screenshots prohibited.

