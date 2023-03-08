Alligator sent home after living in a backyard for more than two decades.

Alligators are not endangered species. Photo by Texas Parks and Wildlife - Texas.gov

An alligator living in the backyard of a Texas home for more than 20 years has been rescued and relocated, officials say. The nearly 7-foot-long alligator had been illegally living in someone's backyard for approx two decades and was relocated to the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, which provided more history.

"Evidently they were a volunteer here actually at Animal World & Snake Farm way back then, decades ago, and apparently stole this alligator - either the egg or the hatchling alligator at the time - put it in their pocket and took off," a zoo spokesman said.

The person responsible for taking the alligator has only been identified as a woman, and the alligator was found about 50 miles away from the zoo. The alligator was introduced to the rest of the alligator gang at the zoo and will live out the rest of her life there, the spokesman said.

Texas law allows people to keep alligators if they are farming, educating or using the animals for zoological reasons. No person may possess LIVE alligators without first possessing an Alligator Farmer Permit (License Type 149), issued by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). This permit is valid from September 1 of one year through August 31 of the following year. The annual permit is $252.

The woman keeping the alligator reportedly did not have the proper permits to have it. Despite it being healthy and well-cared for, the alligator had outgrown the space the woman provided.

It is unlawful for a person to possess any Class I Wildlife unless the animal was in possession prior to August 1, 1980. Class I Wildlife includes, but is not limited to the following: chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutans, baboons, leopards, jaguars, tigers, lions, bears, elephants, crocodiles, etc.