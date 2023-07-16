Here's the biggest news you shouldn't miss this weekend

Montana State

Here's the biggest news you shouldn't miss this weekend

Russian missile strikes hit Ukrainian city of Odesa. Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa again on Sunday, local officials said, keeping up a barrage of attacks that has damaged critical port...

Cleveland, OH

Here's the biggest news you shouldn't miss this weekend

9 wounded in Cleveland mass shooting; manhunt for gunman underway. A gunman opened fire on a crowd of people in Cleveland early Sunday, wounding nine before fleeing the scene. KENS 5: Cibolo police asking for help finding the suspect in June 26 shooting.

Baltimore, MD

Here's the biggest news you shouldn't miss this weekend

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday — killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred... foxbaltimore.com: Baltimore City Police identify victim killed in west Baltimore shooting.

Missouri State

Here's the biggest news you shouldn't miss this weekend

Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities. The greatest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power fizzled out after the rebellious mercenary commander...

Illinois State

Don’t miss this weekend’s biggest news

2 dead in shooting at Gorge Amphitheatre campground, sheriff says. A suspect was detained in an alleged shooting at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, the sheriff said.

Iowa State

Here's the most important news you shouldn't miss today

2 Americans found dead in luxury hotel room in Mexico. Two Americans were found dead in their hotel room in Baja California Sur, Mexico, local police told ABC News. WRAL News: Man found dead in Fayetteville hotel room.

New Jersey State

Catch up on the biggest news you missed this weekend

Trump indicted on 37 charges including Espionage Act violations in classified records case. Indictment accuses Trump of keeping classified and top-secret documents regarding defense and weapons capabilities of U.S. and foreign countries.

Sacramento, CA

Here's the hottest news you shouldn't miss this weekend

California is investigating after a private jet carrying migrants arrived in Sacramento, officials say. An investigation is underway after over a dozen migrants arrived in Sacramento, California, by private jet “with no prior arrangement or care in place,”...

Pennsylvania State

What you missed this weekend: need-to-know news

Senate Democrats are asking Biden to stop negotiating with Republicans on a debt ceiling solution and take a route that would get rid of the problem forever. The lawmakers urged Biden to use the 14th amendment so the US can "pay its bills on-time, without delay, preventing a global economic catastrophe."

Alabama State

Here's the hottest news you shouldn't miss today

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers... originalfm.com: Harry and Meghan: A hounded couple or a pair of hypocrites? Public opinion is as divided as ever.

Alabama State

Here's the hottest news you shouldn't miss today

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers... Newsweek: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. Move Hasn't Solved Paparazzi Problem.

Tennessee State

What you missed this weekend: need-to-know news

Teen uses slingshot to save sister from alleged kidnapper: Police. A teenager helped save his younger sister from an alleged kidnapper by shooting the suspect with his slingshot, Michigan authorities said.

Brownsville, TX

What you missed this weekend: need-to-know news

Texas mall massacre suspect identified as witnesses describe horror of the shooting spree that killed 8 people. A former Army and police officer raced to the scene, called 911 and "started counting the bodies on the ground ... one, two, three, five, six, seven bodies."...

Alabama State

Here's the hottest news you shouldn't miss this weekend

‘He could be anywhere now:’ Search continues for Texas man suspected of killing his neighbors after being asked to stop firing his rifle outdoors. The FBI is helping in the manhunt for a gunman accused of shooting and killing five people -- including a child -- at a Cleveland, Texas, home after neighbors...

Cincinnati, OH

Here's the hottest news you shouldn't miss today

Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor and talk show host, dead at 79. Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and and long time TV host whose tabloid talk show was known for outrageous arguments, thrown chairs and physical...

Washington State

Here's the hottest news you shouldn't miss today

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell out after ‘inappropriate relationship’. NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is stepping down after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” with someone in the company, Comcast announced on Sunday....

Tennessee State

Here's the hottest news you shouldn't miss this weekend

US has evacuated American diplomatic personnel from Sudan. President Joe Biden on Saturday said that US government personnel had been evacuated from Sudan. KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV: US evacuates diplomatic personnel from Sudan.

