Here's the biggest news you shouldn't miss this weekend

7.2-magnitude earthquake recorded in Alaska, triggering brief tsunami warning
141 comments, 493 shares by NewsBreak users
CBS News · 2023-07-16 12:38:00
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska late Saturday, but the advisory was canceled about an hour later, monitoring...
Related Stories
- alaskasnewssource.com: 7.2 earthquake in Perryville, Alaska by Kaleigh Kosbruk
- alaskasnewssource.com: 7.2 earthquake in Cold Bay, Alaska by Aaron Merculief
- alaskareporter.com: No tsunami warning for Homer
- krwg.org: Experts seek solutions for earthquakes in the Permian Basin
- Phys.org: Researchers categorize foreshocks for large earthquakes
Jane Birkin, actor and singer, dies aged 76
17 comments, 124 shares by NewsBreak users
The Guardian · 2023-07-16 12:23:38
France’s favourite “petite Anglaise”, the British-born singer and actor Jane Birkin, has died at her home in Paris aged 76. The French president, Emmanuel...
Related Stories
- WKRN: Autopsy reveals Middle TN woman's cause of death
- Kitsap Sun: Officials name woman found dead in Kitsap County Jail, cause of death identified
- 94.5 PST: New Jersey is home to some of the best actresses in the business
- burlingtonbeacon.com: Jane A. Fletcher
- culvercitynews.org: Highlights of the Hollywood Fringe Festival
California woman kidnapped in Mexico last year has been found, FBI says
157 comments, 230 shares by NewsBreak users
ABC7 · 2023-07-16 03:49:48
A California woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last year has been found, according to the FBI.
Related Stories
- fox10phoenix.com: Nightly Roundup: HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated, California woman abducted in Mexico found
- KSBW.com: Police find missing, at-risk woman in Salinas
- KMBC.com: 18-year-old rescued by authorities in Bates County, Missouri, after being kidnapped
- NBC News: Suspect in deadly hostage situation in California escapes custody
- newsnationnow.com: Family of US woman taken in Mexico to hold prayer vigil
Trump loses Iowa endorser days after attacking the state’s governor
603 comments, 167 shares by NewsBreak users
POLITICO · 2023-07-13 18:48:45
Jeff Reichman, a state Senator, is heading to Team DeSantis.
Related Stories
- Courthouse News Service: GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa
- semafor.com: Donald Trump may have an evangelical problem in Iowa
- MSNBC: Ahead of caucuses, Trump clashes with leading Iowa Republicans
- WKRG News 5: Trump’s rivals face GOP criticism for not going on the attack
- WashingtonExaminer: Trump tried to send JD Vance in his place to Iowa social conservatives gathering
Jason Aldean Runs Off Stage During Connecticut Concert, Latest Heat Stroke Victim
54 comments, 135 shares by NewsBreak users
TMZ · 2023-07-16 12:34:45
Jason Aldean ran into trouble during his Connecticut concert Saturday night ... he was filmed bolting off stage in the middle of a song, and although...
Related Stories
- countryschatter.com: Award-Winning Entertainer Jason Aldean launches the Highway Desperado Tour 2023
- bcm.edu: Beat the heat: tips for outdoor summer workouts
- newyorkupstate.com: Jason Aldean heads to Upstate NY for two concerts: Where to get tickets
- b105.com: Win Jason Aldean tickets!
- ABC Action News WFTS: Heat stroke warning signs, symptoms
Pennsylvania inmate captured over a week after making his escape
15 comments, 11 shares by NewsBreak users
CBS News · 2023-07-16 00:07:00
A 34-year-old homicide suspect who escaped from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail earlier this month has been caught after he was discovered by a homeowner...
Related Stories
- WJCL: Pennsylvania kidnapping suspect captured in Chatham County
- smithmountainlake.com: Possible leads discovered as search for escaped inmate intensifies
- CNN: Prison escape in PA: drone was spotted
- Fox 32 Chicago: Ex-girlfriend of Pennsylvania jail escapee speaks out as search intensifies
- WGRZ TV: Warren Prison Board responds to Burham escape
DeSantis fires campaign staff amid cash crunch as he lags far behind Trump in polls
USA TODAY · 2023-07-16 12:39:00
DeSantis raised $20 million in the second quarter and spent nearly $8 million. NBC News reported the campaign fired roughly a dozen staffers
Related Stories
- KEYT: DeSantis campaign urges patience for breakout moment with eye toward first debate
- Joe Duncan: Fox News is Finally Turning on Ron DeSantis After Shockingly Poor Performances in the Polls
- floridapolitics.com: Ron DeSantis to return to New York, home of some of his worst single state polls
- WMBB: The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
- Tampa Bay Times: DeSantis campaign focuses on wooing state lawmakers
DeAndre Hopkins Betting Odds Shift: New Team Threatening Patriots?
Patriot Country · 2023-07-15 14:28:11
The betting odds for DeAndre Hopkins' next team has been volatile in recent days following the New England Patriots losing the title of "favorite."
Related Stories
- turfshowtimes.com: DeAndre Hopkins’ availability shows how quick NFL turns on over-30 receivers
- Yardbarker: New report reveals promising details for Patriots in crucial DeAndre Hopkins frenzy
- clnsmedia.com: Latest DeAndre Hopkins News + Other Free Agent Targets
- 247Sports: DeAndre Hopkins Continues To Wait To Make Decision
- Boston: Former Patriots LB throws cold water on DeAndre Hopkins rumors, suggests team is ‘cheaping out’
Report: Jaguars Agree to Pact With Key Contributor Ahead of Monday Deadline
Sports Illustrated · 2023-07-16 17:39:48
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is coming off a career year in which he set new highs in receptions and yards.
Related Stories
- Bleacher Report: NFL Rumors: Evan Engram's Long-Term Contract with Jaguars 'Up in the Air' amid Talks
- USA TODAY Sports Media Group: Ranking the top 25 tight ends in the NFL going into 2023
- A to Z Sports: Jaguars face urgent decision on Evan Engram as franchise tag deadline nears
- Jaguars.com: What Jaguars Rookie Has the Most Weight on His Shoulders to Perform? | Final Analysis
- Pro Football Rumors: Extension candidate: Jaguars TE Evan Engram
Quick Trends
Have a nice weekend!
Comments / 226