Reality TV Star Who Won Hearts as a Fan Favorite Dies

THE LEAD: A reality television star who won hearts after he was featured in the first season of the series "Queer Eye" has reportedly died at the age of 63 following a battle with cancer, according to a statement from the show.

THE STATEMENT: “It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson,” the show said in a post on its Instagram page, sharing a series of photos from his appearance on the show.

THE DETAILS: Reality star Tom Jackson reportedly passed away on March 3rd following a battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma, a cancer that begins in the glands inside organs. It becomes metastatic when the cancer spreads to other parts of the body, per NBC News.

Jackson won the hearts of viewers during the first season of the rebooted "Queer Eye," a reality show that sought to reunite people who had troubled relationships. In Jackson's story, he was reunited with his ex-wife as they rekindled their relationship, eventually remarrying before again divorcing in 2019.

Jackson is survived by his daughter, Katie (R.J.) Phelps, two grandsons, Chandler and Watson Phelps, sisters, Kozetta (Jeff) Stewart and Jackie Lynn Childers, as well several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

We send our condolences to his family and friends.

