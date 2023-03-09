Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails as CEO Testifies to Congress

Photo by Javid Naderi on Unsplash

THE LEAD: Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed, the third this year including one that sparked a congressional investigation over the toxic chemical spill it created, as the company's CEO was set to testify before Congress about that original derailment.

THE DETAILS: According to NBC News, the newest derailment occurred in Alabama early Thursday morning. Despite 30 cars derailing, there was no report of any hazardous spill and the cause of the derailment is not known at this time.

News of this most recent incident came hours before Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was set to testify before lawmakers looking into the February 3rd derailment in Ohio that led to a toxic spill at the site of the incident. Many residents have become ill following the spill and a number of lawsuits are now pending against the company.

THE TESTIMONY: Shaw is delivering remarks in a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, which is overseeing a probe into the incident. The CEO has apologized for the incident in Ohio, saying that he was "deeply sorry" and is "determined to make it right."

"We will clean the site safely, thoroughly, and with urgency," he said. "You have my personal commitment."

In addition to the congressional investigation, Norfolk Southern is also under investigation by the NTSB in relation to the spill and protocol surrounding the train involved.

News Breaking LIVE provides updates on the latest breaking news in the fields of entertainment, media and politics. Share this story with your friends and follow us on NewsBreak for the latest updates from around the country as they come in.