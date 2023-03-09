Legendary Actor Dies Tragically

Photo by Kushagra Kevat on Unsplash

Legendary actor Chaim Topol, who was best known for his performance as Tevye the Dairyman in “Fiddler On The Roof,” has died at 87, according to the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

Topol died at his home in Israel.

Herzog called him a “gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and especially entered deep into our hearts.”

The Guardian notes that Topol “played Tevye in the stage musical for four decades, once estimating that he had performed the role more than 3,500 times. He also played the pious Jewish father in the 1971 film, for which he won a Golden Globe award for best actor, and was nominated for best actor at the Academy Awards.”

“How many people are known for one part? How many people in my profession are known worldwide? So I am not complaining,” he said in a 2015 interview. “Sometimes I am surprised when I come to China or when I come to Tokyo or when I come to France or when I come wherever and the clerk at the immigration says ‘Topol, Topol, are you Topol?’ So yes, many people saw [Fiddler], and it is not a bad thing.”

We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the legendary actor.

