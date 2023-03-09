Republican Leader Rushed To Hospital

Photo by Gage Skidmore 2.0

THE LEAD: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been rushed to a hospital in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.

THE STORY: McConnell, 81, was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after he tripped and fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson told media, "this evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment."

The spokesperson declined to say whether McConnell would remain hospitalized throughout the night or what injuries he may have sustained in the fall.

It is also not known how serious of a fall it was.

PREVIOUSLY: In 2019, McConnell suffered a shoulder fracture when he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, according to The Daily Beast.

McConnell also survived polio as a child, after having contracted it as a toddler in 1944. The Daily Beast notes that "he still carries with him a mild limp from his bout with the disease."

NOW: McConnell currently serves as the Republican leader in the Senate, a position he has served in for some time. He is currently the Senate Minority Leader, as the Democrats currently have control of the chamber.

McConnell was first sworn into the Senate in 1985.

