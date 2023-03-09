Top Democratic Representative Dies

Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash

Sad news was released on Wednesday with the word that Letitia "Tish" Naghise, a first-term representative in the George House, has died after an undisclosed illness.

The news was announced by the Georgia Democrats on Twitter on Wednesday in a tweet, saying,

"Georgia Democrats are grieving tonight as we mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague, State Rep. Tish Naghise. Rep. Naghise was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to make our state a better place - as an organizer, community leader, and legislator.

"having served as a DPG State Committee member and a regional organizing director over multiple campaign cycles - spending countless hours working to elect other Democrats - she finally decided to run for officer herself, and she brought her trademark passion and joy to her final calling as an elected official. Her absence will be deeply felt throughout House District 68, under the Gold Dome, and within our wider party.

"But we will continue to honor her by carrying on her legacy of selfless public service. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones."

The Associated Press reports that Naghise died at a hospital in Atlanta. She was first elected to office in November in a heavily Democratic district after winning her primary earlier last year. Her district includes the Atlanta suburbs in Fulton and Fayette counties.

News Breaking LIVE provides updates on the latest breaking news in the fields of entertainment, media and politics. Share this story with your friends and follow us on NewsBreak for the latest updates from around the country as they come in.