New Investigation Launched Into 2020 and 2022 Elections

THE LEAD: A new investigation has been launched into the 2020 and 2022 elections, as Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced that her office will begin a probe into cases of harassment of election officials and a fake electors scheme involving some of the top Republicans in the state.

THE DETAILS: Mayes announced the new investigation in a statement made earlier this week, where said that they would be looking into "the fake electors situation."

"My office will investigate the fake electors situation, and I will take very seriously any effort to undermine our democracy," Mayes said, per ABC15 in Phoenix.

Mayes added that her office will be working alongside county attorneys and other officials to try and protect election workers that have received threats and harassment following the results of both the 2020 and 2022 elections on the backs of false allegations of voter fraud or vote manipulation.

THE INVESTIGATION: Mayes' office will reportedly be looking into the harassment brought against officials such as former County Recorder Leslie Hoffman, who says she stepped down from her position after not only her but also her family were subjected to two years of threats and harassment following the 2020 election.

The attorney general's office will also reportedly be looking into a fake electors scheme that reportedly involved former Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, as well as state senators Jake Hoffman and Anthony Kern.

The U.S. Department of Justice is also conducting an investigation into the fake elector scheme.

