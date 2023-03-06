Nashville, TN

Legendary Musician Who Played Alongside the Likes of Elton John, Dolly Parton, and Stevie Nicks Dies

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEOUs_0l9KuxTL00
Photo byfreestocksonUnsplash

THE LEAD: There is sad news out of the music industry this week after it was announced that prolific bassist and Nashville music icon Michael Rhodes, a session musician who played alongside music legends such as Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, George Strait, and Elton John among many others, has died at the age of 69.

THE DETAILS: Rhodes reportedly died at his home in Nashville over the weekend. No cause of death has been given at this time.

HIS CAREER: Originally a guitarist, Rhodes eventually taught himself how to play the bass, eventually coming to Nashville in 1977. From there his career, blossomed as he went on to play alongside numerous high-profile acts and artists, with possibly his most recognizable riffs coming from the award-winning songs “Sunny Came Home” by Shawn Colvin and Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance."

Per Billboard, he also performed alongside an incredible list of musicians, including Willie Nelson, Etta James, Mark Knopfler, Alan Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Brian Wilson, Joss Stone, Dolly Parton, the Chicks, J.J. Cale, Wynonna, Merle Haggard, Randall Bramblett, Amy Grant, Hank Williams Jr, the Highwaymen, John Oates, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Bob Seger, Dave Stewart, Keith Whitley, Joan Baez, Lionel Richie, Burt Bacharach, Aaron Neville, Johnny Cash, Lonnie Mack, India.Arie, Buddy Guy, Grace Potter, Billy Joe Shaver, Ruthie Collins, Michael McDonald, Dan Penn, Jennifer Holiday, John Fogerty, Elton John and Joan Osborne.

He was also inducted into the Musicians' Hall of Fame in 2019.

We send our condolences to his family and friends.

News Breaking LIVE provides updates on the latest breaking news in the fields of entertainment, media and politics. Share this story with your friends and follow us on NewsBreak for the latest updates from around the country as they come in.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrities# Music# Entertainment# Elton John# Dolly Parton

Comments / 1

Published by

The latest Breaking News from several verticals, including entertainment, media and politics, from the team that brought you News Breaking LIVE on Twitter for over 10 years.

California State
42K followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Reality TV Star Who Won Hearts as a Fan Favorite Dies

THE LEAD: A reality television star who won hearts after he was featured in the first season of the series "Queer Eye" has reportedly died at the age of 63 following a battle with cancer, according to a statement from the show.

Read full story
Alabama State

Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails as CEO Testifies to Congress

THE LEAD: Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed, the third this year including one that sparked a congressional investigation over the toxic chemical spill it created, as the company's CEO was set to testify before Congress about that original derailment.

Read full story
3 comments

Legendary Actor Dies Tragically

Legendary actor Chaim Topol, who was best known for his performance as Tevye the Dairyman in “Fiddler On The Roof,” has died at 87, according to the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

Read full story
11 comments
Washington, DC

Republican Leader Rushed To Hospital

THE LEAD: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been rushed to a hospital in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. THE STORY: McConnell, 81, was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after he tripped and fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Top Democratic Representative Dies

Sad news was released on Wednesday with the word that Letitia "Tish" Naghise, a first-term representative in the George House, has died after an undisclosed illness. The news was announced by the Georgia Democrats on Twitter on Wednesday in a tweet, saying,

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

New Investigation Launched Into 2020 and 2022 Elections

THE LEAD: A new investigation has been launched into the 2020 and 2022 elections, as Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced that her office will begin a probe into cases of harassment of election officials and a fake electors scheme involving some of the top Republicans in the state.

Read full story
6 comments

Rock and Roll Legend Dies

THE LEAD: The world of rock and roll is mourning the loss of a legend as Gary Rossington, guitarist for the iconic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at the age of 71, according to a statement released by the band.

Read full story
8 comments

Multi-Grammy Award-Winning Music Legend Dies

THE LEAD: The world of jazz music is mourning the loss of an innovator and genre legend following the death of jazz icon and saxophonist Wayne Shorter at the age of 88, whose passing was announced in a statement released by his representative.

Read full story
3 comments

Family Provides Update on the Sudden Death of 28-Year-Old Famed Actor

THE LEAD: The family of Jansen Panettiere, brother of fellow actress Hayden Panettiere, has provided an update on the sudden death of the 28-year-old actor, reportedly telling ABC News that he died due to an enlarged heart along with aortic valve complications.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Lawmaker Introduces New Bill That Eliminates the Democratic Party

THE LEAD: Many Democrats have expressed outrage after a controversial new bill was introduced in the Florida state legislature that if passed would get rid of the Democratic Party.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Democrat Announces Bid for High Stakes Senate Seat

THE LEAD: Prominent House Democrat Elissa Slotkin has announced that she is launching a bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Debbie Stabenow after the senator stated that she will not be seeking re-election in 2024, opening up a key seat that could go either way in the pivotal election.

Read full story
4 comments

New Poll Finds Voters from All Sides Want House Republican to Resign

THE LEAD: According to a new poll by the Siena College Research Institute, a majority of voters from all parties want Representative George Santos removed from office as he faces several investigations into false claims and embellishments that he made about his résumé before being elected to office during this past year's midterm elections.

Read full story
13 comments

Iconic Actor Dies After Decades in Film and Television

THE LEAD: Legendary Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, a household name in the country best known for his role in the Sarah Polly drama "Away From Her," has died at the age of 92, according to his family.

Read full story
4 comments

Fox News Star Announces Presidential Run

THE LEAD: Vivek Ramaswamy, a Fox News personality and entrepreneur, has joined the 2024 Republican presidential field, he announced this week on Fox News. THE INFO: Ramaswamy, 37, announced his candidacy on Tuesday night during an appearance on the popular Fox News primetime program “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” He also posted a video to his own social media announcing his run.

Read full story
160 comments

Democrats Announce Huge Spending Plan for Crucial 2024 Races

THE LEAD: Democrats have unveiled a massive $45 million spending spree as part of their funding plan for several crucial U.S. House races in 2024 that the party is looking to target in an attempt to return several seats back to being comfortably blue after they saw lackluster returns from them in the 2022 midterms.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

"Saving Private Ryan" Star Rushed to the Hospital

THE LEAD: "Saving Private Ryan" star Tom Sizemore was reportedly rushed to the hospital earlier this week after he suffered a medical emergency and collapsed at his home in Los Angeles. He is currently in critical condition and details around the incident remain minimal.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Several Legislators Subpoenaed in Federal Trump Investigation

THE LEAD: Several legislators in Arizona have been subpoenaed as part of the ongoing federal investigation into former President Donald Trump and the 2020 election as the U.S. Justice Department Special Counsel continues its probe.

Read full story
2 comments

Top Democrat Announces He is Leaving Congress

THE LEAD: Representative David Cicilline, who has served in Congress since 2011, has announced that he will be leaving his position to pursue a new one this summer, with his official resignation expected to be officially given on June 1st.

Read full story
29 comments
New York City, NY

Famed Actor Dead At 28

THE LEAD: Jansen Panettiere, the brother of “Nashville” star Hayden Panettiere and an actor in his own right, has been found dead at the age of 28, according to multiple reports.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy