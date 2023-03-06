Legendary Musician Who Played Alongside the Likes of Elton John, Dolly Parton, and Stevie Nicks Dies

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

THE LEAD: There is sad news out of the music industry this week after it was announced that prolific bassist and Nashville music icon Michael Rhodes, a session musician who played alongside music legends such as Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, George Strait, and Elton John among many others, has died at the age of 69.

THE DETAILS: Rhodes reportedly died at his home in Nashville over the weekend. No cause of death has been given at this time.

HIS CAREER: Originally a guitarist, Rhodes eventually taught himself how to play the bass, eventually coming to Nashville in 1977. From there his career, blossomed as he went on to play alongside numerous high-profile acts and artists, with possibly his most recognizable riffs coming from the award-winning songs “Sunny Came Home” by Shawn Colvin and Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance."

Per Billboard, he also performed alongside an incredible list of musicians, including Willie Nelson, Etta James, Mark Knopfler, Alan Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Brian Wilson, Joss Stone, Dolly Parton, the Chicks, J.J. Cale, Wynonna, Merle Haggard, Randall Bramblett, Amy Grant, Hank Williams Jr, the Highwaymen, John Oates, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Bob Seger, Dave Stewart, Keith Whitley, Joan Baez, Lionel Richie, Burt Bacharach, Aaron Neville, Johnny Cash, Lonnie Mack, India.Arie, Buddy Guy, Grace Potter, Billy Joe Shaver, Ruthie Collins, Michael McDonald, Dan Penn, Jennifer Holiday, John Fogerty, Elton John and Joan Osborne.

He was also inducted into the Musicians' Hall of Fame in 2019.

We send our condolences to his family and friends.

