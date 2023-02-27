Democrat Announces Bid for High Stakes Senate Seat

Photo by Preiss/ MSC via CC Attribution 3.0 de

THE LEAD: Prominent House Democrat Elissa Slotkin has announced that she is launching a bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Debbie Stabenow after the senator stated that she will not be seeking re-election in 2024, opening up a key seat that could go either way in the pivotal election.

THE CONTEXT: Senator Stabenow announced last month that she would not be seeking re-election in 2024, giving way to speculation and rumors over who may go for the high-stakes position, likely to lead to a close race that could give Republicans an important flip in the election.

“Today, I’m announcing my run to be Michigan’s next U.S. Senator. We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are *public servants,*” Slotkin wrote on Twitter.

“We all know America is going through something right now. We seem to be living crisis to crisis, but there are certain things that should be really simple,” Slotkin said.

In the campaign video also posted to Twitter, Slotkin highlighted her experience with the CIA as well as her ability to work across the aisle, citing efforts with the White House during both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Slotkin was re-elected to a third term in Congress this past November and marks the first high-profile candidate to throw their hat into the race for Stabenow's seat.

