New Poll Finds Voters from All Sides Want House Republican to Resign

THE LEAD: According to a new poll by the Siena College Research Institute, a majority of voters from all parties want Representative George Santos removed from office as he faces several investigations into false claims and embellishments that he made about his résumé before being elected to office during this past year's midterm elections.

THE CONTEXT: According to POLITICO, the poll conducted by Siena College finds that a majority of Democratic, Republican, and Independent voters all believe that Santos should resign from Congress. 66% of voters surveyed across New York found that he should step down, a marked jump from 59% just last month.

In more detail, 72% of Democratic voters want Santos to resign, while 63% of Independents and 58% of Republicans believe that the Congressman should leave office.

“The ‘good’ news for Santos is that even in these hyper partisan times, he’s found a way to get Democrats, Republicans and independents to agree about a political figure. The bad news for Santos is that the political figure they agree on is him, and they overwhelmingly view him unfavorably,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

SANTOS' RÉSUMÉ: The results of the new poll reflect the growing belief and outrage over Santos' fraudulent résumé, where he presented falsehoods about both his prior work history and academics. He is facing both federal and state investigations regarding the claims.

