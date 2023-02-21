Top Democrat Announces He is Leaving Congress

Photo byPartTime PortraitsonUnsplash

THE LEAD: Representative David Cicilline, who has served in Congress since 2011, has announced that he will be leaving his position to pursue a new one this summer, with his official resignation expected to be officially given on June 1st.

THE STATEMENT: “Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cicilline said in his announcement. “As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

“The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state,” he added.

THE CONTEXT: Cicilline's decision came as a surprise after he was just recently reelected in the November midterm election, winning comfortably in a heavily blue district. However, after over a decade in Congress and many more years in state politics, the longtime Democrat has clearly decided to more on to a new opportunity.

No contenders for his to-be-vacant position have emerged at this time, but seeing as the district heavily leans blue, it will likely be retained by a Democrat. No date has been given for a special election, which will likely be announced alongside Cicilline's official resignation in June.

