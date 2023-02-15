CNN Fires Top Producer

Photo by Josh Hallett via CC Attribution 2.0

THE LEAD: CNN has reportedly fired Federico Quadrani, a top executive producer at the network who is responsible for helping produce "The Lead with Jake Tapper" after an investigation revealed that he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

THE CONTEXT: News of the firing and inappropriate relationship was first reported by The New York Post and later by Fox News. Evidence of Quadrani's affair was reportedly brought to Tapper himself while an internal investigation into the possible incident was beginning. Quadrani first came to CNN in 2013 and has been credited as an executive producer for "The Lead."

This report comes only around a year after former CNN head Jeff Zucker was involved in a similar incident. He was eventually ousted from the organization and replaced with Chris Licht, who has sought to reimagine the network and has brought forward major programming changes, personnel changes, and a complete overhaul in the network's reporting.

CNN has not reportedly commented on the alleged relationship.

CHANGES AT CNN: CNN's reworking of the network under Licht has been dramatic, as they have seen a number of hosts either leaving or being forced out. CNN has also shifted programming schedules, laid off employees, and brought in talents such as Bill Maher to their lineup.

