Democrat Launches Bid Challenging Top Republican

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

THE LEAD: Democrat Adam Frisch, who nearly defeated Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert in the 2022 election, has announced that he is officially launching his campaign to challenge her again in the 2024 election.

THE CONTEXT: Frisch, who announced his candidacy Tuesday, will hold an in-person event on Wednesday to kick off his campaign.

The two's race in November gained national attention after Frisch surprisingly closed the gap with Boebert, leading to an automatic recount to decide the race. Boebert ended up winning the reelection by 546 votes, a difference of .16 percentage points, and Frisch conceded before the recount was completed.

THE STATEMENTS: “Lauren Boebert is everything that’s wrong with Congress,” Frisch said in his announcement video. “She’s part of the anger-tainment circus that’s tearing our country apart,” he said. “I’ll put Colorado first, Colorado energy, Colorado water and Colorado jobs.”

A spokesperson for Boebert responded to the announcement, telling The Hill the following:

“The entire country watched as Congresswoman Lauren Boebert helped fearlessly lead the way in making historic improvements to how Congress operates,” spokesman Ben Stout said. “In just a matter of weeks since then, Congresswoman Boebert has cosponsored and helped pass 6 bills and authored 4 amendments, each one passing on the House floor with bipartisan support.”

