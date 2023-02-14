Top Republican Announces 2024 Candidacy, Challenging Trump

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

THE LEAD: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has announced in a statement that she will be entering the race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, making her the second major Republican figure to declare in the race after former President Donald Trump declared his candidacy back in November.

THE CONTEXT: Haley announced that she would be entering the fray on Tuesday, putting forward the first of several rumored challengers to Trump for the Republican nomination. Haley was a UN ambassador during the Trump administration and figures to draw from a portion of the Republican Party that is anti-Trump.

This may pose a problem to the candidacies of other Republicans as well that would be vying for the same voting bloc, including rumored frontrunner Ron DeSantis, who is considered likely to run, even though he has not officially declared yet. Haley is widely thought to fill the same niche among voters as Mike Pompeo or Mike Pence, who have also been rumored to run.

If any of these candidates were to only draw from each other and not from Trump, this could clear an easier path for the former president to reach the Republican nomination as his base stays intact.

THE STATEMENT: Haley made the following remarks in her statement announcing her candidacy:

“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose,” the former UN ambassador stated.

“The railroad tracks divided the town by race. I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not Black, not White. I was different. But my mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities. And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America,” she added.

