Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34

THE LEAD: Actor Cody Longo, famous for roles in such shows as “Days of Our Lives,” “Nashville” and “Hollywood Heights,” has died at 34, according to reports.

DETAILS: Longo was found dead on Wednesday, but his death was not officially confirmed until a statement was put out by his representative Alex Gittelson on Friday.

Police had arrived at his home in Austin, Texas, to conduct a wellness check after his wife was worried about him.

Police found him dead when they arrived. He was just 34 years old.

STATEMENTS: His representative said in a statement “Cody was a dear friend, going back many years, before he was a client. My heart breaks for his amazing wife and beautiful kids. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

His wife said, “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

POSSIBLE CAUSE: Although a cause of death was not immediately known, TMZ reports that he was an alcoholic and had recently relapsed. The family believes the alcoholism was what ultimately killed him.

