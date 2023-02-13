CNN Looking To Hire Superstar For Primetime Spot

Photo by Creative Commons

THE LEAD: CNN is looking to hire NBA legend Charles Barkley to host a primetime show on the network, Puck News reports.

THE CONTEXT: New management took over CNN in the spring of 2022. The first big move that Warner Bros.-Discovery made upon taking over the cable news outlet was installing Chris Licht as the CEO of the network.

Since taking over CNN in May, Licht has been making a variety of changes to revamp the struggling network, who typically loses in ratings battles against both Fox News and MSNBC. CNN's parent company and Licht have also noted their goal of fixing the reputation of CNN by bringing it back towards the middle. Licht has said he wants CNN to be the place that viewers turn to at all hours of the day for the top news stories.

As part of his efforts to improve the reputation of the network, Licht spent time last year on Capitol Hill, meeting with Republican lawmakers to convince them to go back to regularly appearing on CNN.

Licht launched a new morning program, "CNN This Morning," in November, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. He has been unable to find a permanent 9 p.m. ET anchor in primetime following the termination of Chris Cuomo in 2021.

THE NEWS: One option for primetime that Licht is considering for primetime is a series of programs that are different each night, instead of a regular Monday through Friday host. One name that Licht is speaking to is NBA legend Charles Barkley, who currently appears as an analyst on "Inside The NBA."

Puck News' Dylan Byers said an interview program could consist of Barkley interviewing top newsmakers about the big topics of the day. "The conceit is that a genuine, outspoken, often humorous figure like Barkley might be a bigger draw than the traditional self-serious newsman."

WHAT CNN IS SAYING: CNN is not denying the reporting, according to Mediaite, confirming that "Chris is having conversations with dozens of culturally relevant individuals from the worlds of news, sports, entertainment, and comedy."

