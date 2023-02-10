Ethics Complaint Filed Against Top Senator

Photo by Chris Grafton on Unsplash

THE LEAD: Top United States Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is being accused of a number of ethics violations in a new complaint filed with the Senate Ethics Committee, according to reports.

CONTEXT: Sen. Sinema was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 as a Democrat. She was elected to replace the retiring Republican Senator Jeff Flake who had become a Republican critic of the president at the time, Donald Trump.

Although Sinema was originally elected as a Democrat, she had an independent streak and frequently drew the ire of many Democrats due to her high-profile rebukes of bills introduced by Democrats. Late last year, she announced she would be leaving the Democratic party, and would instead be an Independent. She continues to caucus with the Democrats.

ALLEGATIONS: The allegations were listed in an ethics complaint filed by 13 advocacy groups, according to Axios and The Hill.

The allegations include:

Requiring her staff to "conduct a wide variety of activities unrelated to their job responsibilities."

Requiring staff to do personal errands for the Senator

Requiring staff to do household chores for the Senator

Requiring staff to advance their money for her purchases

Requiring staff to schedule her personal tasks, including physical therapy and massage sessions

Requiring staff to manage her dietary intake

Requiring staff to schedule and "facilitate" political fundraisers with donors.

Axios notes that Congressional staff are not allowed to "participate in campaign activities while on congressional property or while being paid by their employer."

WHAT THE LETTER SAYS ABOUT HER: According to the group, the claims "paint a picture of a Senator who is not only unresponsive to her constituents, but also disrespectful and even abusive to her employees and wholly unconcerned about her obligations under the law."

