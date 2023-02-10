Member Of Congress Complains About Salary

Photo by Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons

THE LEAD: Influential Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has spoken out about her salary, complaining that she had to take a pay cut in order to serve in Congress, according to reports.

CONTEXT: Greene was appearing on an episode of Glenn Greenwald's show on YouTube rival Rumble, according to Newsweek. Greene was discussing a number of topics, including "the war in Ukraine and the recent prolonged struggle to elect a new House speaker."

Greene then brought up what she felt were financial difficulties related to her job as a member of Congress. Prior to being in Congress, Greene owned a gym and was known for her fitness prior to her time in office.

The Congressional salary is currently $174,000 a year.

COMMENTS: "Becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable. I made a lot more money before I got here. I've lost money since I've gotten here," Greene said.

OTHER COMMENTS: Greene also complained about the amount of time she has to spend on Congressional work, saying that "it's turned into practically year-round. And for those of us in the House of Representatives, we have to run for Congress every two years. So you're practically campaigning nearly the entire time that you're here serving as a representative.

"It's not a life that I think is like something that I enjoy because I don't enjoy it," she said.

