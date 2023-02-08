Top Politician Complains Nobody Is Fighting For "The Average White Male"

Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash

THE LEAD: In recent comments, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia complained that there are not enough lobbyists fighting for "the average white male," according to Newsweek.

THE COMMENTS: Greene made comments stating that lobbyists in the United States are fighting for "big corporations and industries," instead of fighting for "regular Mr. and Mrs. American, like mom and pop shops, the single moms trying to make it, the guy." She continued by saying "there's not people fighting for regular Americans." "The average white male trying to climb the corporate ladder when his problem is being white and male."

PAST COMMENTS: The report notes this is not the first time Greene has spoken of her belief that white males have been unfairly targeted, as she spoke previously to Daniel Schmidt on his podcast, "Piece of Schmidt," she said that America has decided that "white men are bad, they have to be pushed to the back, they shouldn't be listened to. But what's that done to your generation and even some of those a little older than you and those definitely younger than you is it has created hopelessness in many of these guys, which turns them to all kinda of bad things..."

RESPONSE: Many across the political spectrum, but especially those on the left, blasted Greene's comments, pointing out the high percentage of CEOs and other top executives at companies that are white males.

