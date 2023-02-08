Endicott, NY

Man Accused Of Threatening Top Republican

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Bp4T_0kgxPhmk00
Photo byGage Skidmore via Creative Commons

THE LEAD: A New York man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia over the course of two days last year, according to multiple reports.

WHO: 51-year-old Joseph F. Morelli of Endicott, New York, was first arrested in April of 2021 on the charges, which accused him of sending seven threatening messages via phone to Greene's office in March of 2021. Morelli's public defender, Gabrielle DiBella, says that Morelli has received mental health services for the past ten months, and that the mental illnesses that Morelli suffers from were the cause of what he did.

DiBella says that Morelli has been unable to hold a job and was reliant on disability payments. He had a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, she said. She added that he has been restoring guitars and hoped to sell them online.

THE MESSAGES: The New York Times quotes one of the messages as saying that he would "have to take your life into my own hands." "I'm gonna hurt you," Morelli said in the messages. "Physically, I'm gonna harm you."

"I think I'm gonna have to show you, to your face, right up front, what violence truly is. And I don't think you're gonna like it. I can pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull," he said.

In the messages, Morelli spelled out his name and gave his phone number.

WHAT'S NEXT: Morelli will be sentenced in June and faces a five-year sentence.

News Breaking LIVE provides updates on the latest breaking news in the fields of entertainment, media and politics.

