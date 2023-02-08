Legendary Republican Dies

Photo by Public Domain

Harry Whittington, a well-known Republican attorney from Texas and a central figure in the nationwide incident involving Vice President Dick Cheney, has passed away at 95. According to a family friend, Karl Rove, Whittington died after a short illness while with his family in Austin, Texas.

Whittington was a respected Republican strategist before the hunting accident that made him well-known to many Americans. In the 1960s, he worked on John Tower's campaign for U.S. Senate and later helped George W. Bush in his bid for Congress, which he ultimately lost.

In the 1980s, he was appointed to the state's Board of Corrections, tasked with fixing a broken prison system that had been declared unconstitutional due to its harsh conditions and mistreatment of inmates. Whittington improved the system by introducing better medical care and a focus on better treatment for prisoners with mental disabilities.

Rove expressed regret that Whittington would be remembered primarily for the hunting incident with Cheney, which made headlines and was a popular topic among late-night shows. He stated that Whittington was not only a valuable member of the community but also provided mentorship and guidance to many people. Rove referred to him as "an extraordinary human being" and expressed frustration that he would be remembered as just the victim of a hunting accident.

Whittington was hospitalized for around a week after the incident, but upon recovery, he expressed remorse and apologized to Cheney and his family for the incident, which he referred to as an accident.

