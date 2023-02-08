Biden Demands Congress "Do Something" On Key Issue

Photo by David Lienemann/Public Domain

United States President Joe Biden held his 2023 State of the Union Address from the United States capitol on Tuesday night, and one of the most interesting parts may have been the call he made to Congressional Republicans, as well as Congressional Democrats, to take action on police reform.

Context: The President took the podium at the Capitol on Monday night in a raucous back-and-forth that often saw Republicans heckling the President and jeering comments he made. There were a few moments where some Republicans, specifically Republican Senators, joined Democrats in standing ovations, including when the president spoke about the necessity of bipartisanship and complimented the infrastructure package signed into law last Congress. Sen. Murkowski of Alaska, Sen. Moore-Capito of West Virginia and Sen. Romney of Utah were among Republicans to give him a standing ovation at a point in the evening.

Police Reform: But one of the most interesting parts of the evening occurred when Biden implored Congress to "do something" about police reform amid the ongoing national outrage over the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

Biden Quote: "We need to rise to this moment. We can't turn away. Let's do what we know in our hearts that we need to do. Let's come together to finish the job on police reform," Biden said. "Do something, do something."

What has been done and what will: Biden signed an executive order on policing in 2022, which included restrictions on chokeholds, required anti-bias training and "created a nationwide database for police misconduct," according to Axios.

What is next is unclear, as there has not seemed to be a lot of bipartisan agreement on reforms, and the bill that has been introduced, the George Floyd Justice in Police Act, does not have the support to pass.

