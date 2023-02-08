Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dies

Photo by Atlantic Records via Public Domain

The music industry is mourning the loss of a legend following the death of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Charlie Thomas, best known as a member of The Drifters at the age of 85.

Thomas' death was announced by friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. following a battle with liver cancer. Lemongello Jr. says that his friend died inside his home in Maryland. He posted the following Instagram:

"I am completely devastated and shattered after loosing [sic] my best friend of so many years Charlie Thomas, the last original recording member of The Legendary Drifters," the singer said in his caption. "Charlie was with the group longer and on more hit records than any other member in history. His accomplishments were recognized when he was 1 of just 7 members of The Drifters to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988."

"I have so many fond memories that we have spent together through much of my life growing up, that I will cherish forever," Lemongello Jr. added. "I can still hear Charlie proclaim ‘Peter Is A Star!’ which he would often tell me and whoever was around. I’ll miss you forever Charlie!"

Thomas spent over 60 years with The Drifters, touring around until 2020 when the shows shut down due to the pandemic. A tenor, he contributed to some of the band's greatest hits, including “There Goes My Baby,” “Under The Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof,” and “Saturday Night at the Movies,” among others.

He also contributed to "Save The Last Dance For Me," which reached number one on the Billboard charts, the group's only single to hit the top.

Thomas was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Thomas; his daughters, Crystal Thomas Wilson, and Victoria Green; his sons, Charlie Jr., Michael Sidbury, and Brian Godfrey, as well as many grandchildren.

