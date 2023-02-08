Prominent Democrat Leaves Door Open for Presidential Run

Photo by The White House via Public Domain

As we approach the 2024 Presidential election, one prominent Democrat is leaving the door open for a possible run as a third-party candidate, posing a serious risk to President Joe Biden's campaign, who is expected to run but has not officially declared his candidacy.

Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat, has repeatedly left the door open to a possible run, a trend he continued Tuesday while speaking to reporters. Manchin, who would likely run as a third-party candidate, told reporters that he "does not like the direction we are going" and refused to rule out that he would make a bid for the presidency.

He has been openly critical of the Democratic leadership for not entering into negotiations with Speaker Kevin McCarthy over a package of fiscal reforms to the federal government that McCarthy is attempting to attach to any legislation passed to raise the debt ceiling.

“I don’t know what the next chapter will be, I don’t know [where] the future lies, I really don’t,” Senator Manchin said when asked if he would run for president in 2024.

“I can tell you one thing: I feel, like most Americans, we’ve got to come together. Americans want to be united, they want to be together and right now we’re going further apart,” he added.

Manchin's most recent comments come after an interview on "Meet the Press" last month where he also did not refute the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but did deny that he would seek a gubernatorial seat. He has also not yet stated whether or not he will make a bid for reelection in the U.S. Senate in 2024.

