Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83.

Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.

Dillon began her career on the stage, appearing in the 1963 production of Edward Albee‘s "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," where she played the role of Honey. Her performance earned a Tony nomination and a Theatre World award for the role.

She later starred in multiple movies, including "F.I.S.T.," where she played the girlfriend of a teamster played by Sylvester Stallone, "The Prince of Tides," and "Magnolia." However, her most iconic roles came from "Close Encounters of a Third Kind," and the beloved Christmastime movie, "A Christmas Story."

In "Close Encounters," Dillon plays the role of Jillian Guiler, a single mother who heads to Devils Tower with utility worker Roy Neary in a search for her son who had been abducted by aliens. In "A Christmas Story," the iconic actress plays the mother of Ralphie and Randy and wife of Darren McGavin’s Old Man Parker.

Dillon was nominated for two Oscars in her career, in 1978 for "Close Encounters" and 1981 for her role in "Absence of Malice," but did not win in either of those two years.

