Top Republican Announces Retirement

It felt like just yesterday that the 2022 Midterm elections were held, but we are already squarely into the 2024 election cycle, and are already learning about who candidates may be for various positions, up to and including presidents.

Lower, but still importantly, there will be every single House seat up for grabs, as always, and one top Republican is making it known early that she will be leaving Washington, D.C.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced in recent days that she will not run for re-election to Congress in 2024, nor will she run for any other elected office this cycle.

Spartz has been in the news in recent weeks and months, partially due to country of origin. Spartz was born in Ukraine. Also, she voted present several times in the vote for Speaker of the House in January, changing back to voting for Speaker Kevin McCarthy once it was clear he finally had the votes to win the election.

Axios notes that Spartz also temporarily resisted efforts to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Republicans ultimately had enough votes to move forward with that process.

In a statement announcing her decision, Spartz, 44, said "I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. But being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024."

