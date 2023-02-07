Top Republican Announces Retirement

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAnKX_0keoqSJT00
Photo byCameron SmithonUnsplash

It felt like just yesterday that the 2022 Midterm elections were held, but we are already squarely into the 2024 election cycle, and are already learning about who candidates may be for various positions, up to and including presidents.

Lower, but still importantly, there will be every single House seat up for grabs, as always, and one top Republican is making it known early that she will be leaving Washington, D.C.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced in recent days that she will not run for re-election to Congress in 2024, nor will she run for any other elected office this cycle.

Spartz has been in the news in recent weeks and months, partially due to country of origin. Spartz was born in Ukraine. Also, she voted present several times in the vote for Speaker of the House in January, changing back to voting for Speaker Kevin McCarthy once it was clear he finally had the votes to win the election.

Axios notes that Spartz also temporarily resisted efforts to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Republicans ultimately had enough votes to move forward with that process.

In a statement announcing her decision, Spartz, 44, said "I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. But being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024."

News Breaking LIVE provides updates on the latest breaking news in the fields of entertainment, media and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak for the latest updates from around the country as they come in.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Victoria Spartz# Politics# Congress# Republicans# Indiana

Comments / 22

Published by

The latest Breaking News from several verticals, including entertainment, media and politics, from the team that brought you News Breaking LIVE on Twitter for over 10 years.

California State
41K followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Arizona State

Ethics Complaint Filed Against Top Senator

THE LEAD: Top United States Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is being accused of a number of ethics violations in a new complaint filed with the Senate Ethics Committee, according to reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Member Of Congress Complains About Salary

THE LEAD: Influential Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has spoken out about her salary, complaining that she had to take a pay cut in order to serve in Congress, according to reports.

Read full story
24 comments

New Poll Shows Vast Majority Want Top Politician To Resign

THE LEAD: A brand new poll out in recent days shows that the vast majority of respondents want Rep. George Santos of New York to immediately resign, including large majority of people from his own party.

Read full story
41 comments
Washington, DC

Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment Building

There is breaking news out of the office of Representative Angie Craig Thursday morning as they issued a statement saying that the congresswoman was assaulted by an assailant inside her Washington, D.C., apartment building.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Top Politician Complains Nobody Is Fighting For "The Average White Male"

THE LEAD: In recent comments, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia complained that there are not enough lobbyists fighting for "the average white male," according to Newsweek.

Read full story
39 comments
Endicott, NY

Man Accused Of Threatening Top Republican

THE LEAD: A New York man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia over the course of two days last year, according to multiple reports.

Read full story
7 comments
Austin, TX

Legendary Republican Dies

Harry Whittington, a well-known Republican attorney from Texas and a central figure in the nationwide incident involving Vice President Dick Cheney, has passed away at 95. According to a family friend, Karl Rove, Whittington died after a short illness while with his family in Austin, Texas.

Read full story
7 comments

Biden Demands Congress "Do Something" On Key Issue

United States President Joe Biden held his 2023 State of the Union Address from the United States capitol on Tuesday night, and one of the most interesting parts may have been the call he made to Congressional Republicans, as well as Congressional Democrats, to take action on police reform.

Read full story
2 comments

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dies

The music industry is mourning the loss of a legend following the death of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Charlie Thomas, best known as a member of The Drifters at the age of 85. Thomas' death was announced by friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. following a battle with liver cancer. Lemongello Jr. says that his friend died inside his home in Maryland. He posted the following Instagram:

Read full story
8 comments

Prominent Democrat Leaves Door Open for Presidential Run

As we approach the 2024 Presidential election, one prominent Democrat is leaving the door open for a possible run as a third-party candidate, posing a serious risk to President Joe Biden's campaign, who is expected to run but has not officially declared his candidacy.

Read full story
30 comments

Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.

Read full story
9 comments

Legendary Actor Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week following the death of iconic Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, who is best known for his role as Jim Dial on the sitcom "Murphy Brown."

Read full story
6 comments

Longtime Top Republican Dies

Longtime North Carolina Republican and former state Senator Jerry Tillman has reportedly died at the age of 82. Tillman, a former schoolteacher and sports coach, reportedly died on Saturday, February 4th. He first entered the state chamber in 2002, serving nine terms until his eventual retirement in 2020.

Read full story
9 comments

Reality Star's Brother Dies Unexpectedly at Age 32

The entertainment world is expressing its condolences to reality TV star Olivia Flowers following the unexpected death of her brother at the age of 32. Flowers, who stars in Bravo's reality show "Southern Charm," paid tribute to her late brother on February 3rd, issuing the following statement:

Read full story
5 comments

Hunter Biden Demands Investigation Into Trump Allies

Breaking reporting has been released into letters that have been written by lawyers for Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, to officials urging them to launch investigations into allies of former President Donald Trump, according to Axios.

Read full story
25 comments

Legendary "Remember the Titans" Creator Dies

There is sad news out of Hollywood this week following the death of the acclaimed "Remember the Titans" screenwriter and creator Gregory Allen Howard. Howard, 70, reportedly died last week following a brief illness, according to his publicist. The iconic screenwriter began writing later in his life, with his first complete script coming when he was 48 years old in the form of the biopic "Harriet," which details the life of Harriet Tubman.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Cause Of Death Of Music Icon Revealed

Back in November, News Breaking LIVE covered the death of legendary singer Irene Cara, who died at her home in Florida at the age of 63, although at the time, no cause of death was released.

Read full story
2 comments

Top CNN Anchor Reportedly "Screamed" At "Visibly Upset" Co-Host

It has been three months since the debut of CNN’s new morning show, “CNN This Morning,” and tensions have reportedly been rising on the set between the show's anchors.

Read full story
14 comments

House Eyes Military Programs in Potential Spending Cuts

House Republicans are beginning to outline where they will target spending cuts in the federal government as they look to follow through on their proposal to bring down spending by the U.S. in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy