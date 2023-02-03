Cause Of Death Of Music Icon Revealed

Photo by Oscar Keys on Unsplash

Back in November, News Breaking LIVE covered the death of legendary singer Irene Cara, who died at her home in Florida at the age of 63, although at the time, no cause of death was released.

We have now gotten official word as to the cause of death of the absolute legend of the music profession, as it was officially determined after autopsy and investigation.

Cara, best known for the 1980s hit songs “Flashdance” and “Fame,” died of heart related conditions relating to issues with hypertension and high cholesterol, according to new reporting out Thursday in entertainment publication TMZ, often a leader in breaking news about celebrity deaths.

The medical examiner’s office in Pinellas County, Florida, had finished their investigation into Cara’s death and made the determination, officially ruling the cause of death in a report that TMZ had obtained. The official causes of death in the report are listed as Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease.

The report also indicated that the singer was diabetic, which likely contributed to the conditions.

In addition to her legendary songs, she was an actress as well, appearing alongside some of the top leading men in film, including Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds.

We continue to send our thoughts to the friends and family of Irene Cara as their process this latest news.

