Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yK0XH_0kZDmtF600
Photo byDavid Everett StrickleronUnsplash

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.

Local media in South Carolina, including the Charleston Post and Courier, say that former South Carolina governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will announce her intention to seek the Republican nomination on February 15 in Charleston, South Carolina.

When Haley officially announces, she will join Trump and rapper Kanye West as the main candidates who have already made their intentions known.

Other candidates who may announce a bid in the coming months include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and John Bolton, another former U.N. Ambassador.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is expected to announce another run for president, although he has not made it official. Biden was said to be spending the Christmas holiday discussing the plans with his family back home. Biden may make his candidacy official this month as well.

Haley’s announcement backtracks on a statement she made in 2021 that she would not run if Donald Trump did, although she has since backtracked.

