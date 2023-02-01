Legendary Rock Star's "Touring Days Have Ended" After Severe Injury

Photo by Kane Reinholdtsen on Unsplash

Legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne, the lead vocalist of the band Black Sabbath, has announced that his "touring days have ended" as he experiences too much pain from a previous serious back injury to continue his tour.

Osbourne made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, saying that the damage he suffered from a fall four years ago has left him in too much pain to continue his current tour, adding that he believes his "touring days have ended."

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne said.

The 74-year-old had been touring in Europe and the United Kingdom. He added that his singing voice remained strong, but that he is still physically weak from three operations, stem cell treatments, and physical therapy.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” Osbourne said. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Osbourne had announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. It is unclear what his future plans may entail.

