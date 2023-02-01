Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season

Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week.

"The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but ‘The Blacklist’ proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

“We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of ‘The Blacklist,’ the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader,” said Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios Jason Clodfelter. “James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can’t wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow.”

"The Blacklist" also spawned a spinoff series in 2017 called "The Blacklist: Redemption," but that was canceled after one season.

