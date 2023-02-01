Trump Blasts "Rino Globalist" DeSantis in New Attack

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Former President Donald Trump has gone on the offensive against what is expected to be his biggest competition for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, attacking Ron DeSantis in a post to social media, calling him a "RINO GLOBALIST."

Trump, continuing his attacks on DeSantis from over the weekend, took to Truth Social on Wednesday to criticize the Florida governor for changing his messaging on vaccines and the pandemic after Trump says DeSantis originally "loved the vaccine" and "wasted big money on 'testing.'"

“The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST, who closed quickly down Florida and even its beaches,” Trump said in the post. “Loved the Vaccines and wasted big money on ‘Testing.’ How quickly people forget!”

Rino, which has been used frequently by Trump recently, is short for "Republican in name only."

Wednesday's verbal attack comes after remarks over the weekend made by Trump that also went after DeSantis, calling his possible run a "great act of disloyalty."

“If he runs, that’s fine. I’m way up in the polls. He’s going to have to do what he wants to do, but he may run,” Trump said. “I do think it would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I got him in. He had no chance. His political life was over.”

DeSantis appeared to brush off the attacks from the weekend, only referencing his reelection record and saying that he has "people attacking me from all angles.”

