House Republicans Disband Civil Rights Panel

Photo by Jose Fontano on Unsplash

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have decided to disband one of the committee's key subcommittees, removing the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, which was created to focus on issues such as voting rights, criminal justice reform, and ensuring the freedom of assembly.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer spoke on the decision to disband the subcommittee on Tuesday, saying that even though the subcommittee had been removed, the topics discussed could still be raised to the full committee.

“Let me be very clear: any topic that’s not mentioned in the subcommittee jurisdiction is reserved for the full committee,” Comer said. “We can have a committee hearing in this committee on basically anything we want.”

The decision was met with swift criticism from Democrats, including Representative Jasmine Crockett, a civil rights attorney, who stated that the loss of the subcommittee sends an "unmistakable message to the American people that their civil rights and civil liberties are no longer a priority to the 118th Congress.”

“Rather than squandering their authority on investigations of the President’s family, the Chairman and House Republicans should use their authority to conduct oversight and investigate the merciless murders of innocent Americans – mainly Americans who look like me – at the hands of law enforcement,” Crockett continued in a statement released last week after she found out that the panel would be disbanded.

“Systemic policing and extremist violence are killing people, devastating our communities, and breaking the hearts of families we took an oath to defend and protect at all costs.”

Crockett introduced an amendment on Tuesday that would reinstate the subcommittee, but it is unclear whether or not the measure will have enough backing to pass.

