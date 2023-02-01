Iconic Actress Dies

Photo by ABC Television via Public Domain

There is sad news out of Hollywood this week after it was announced that Cindy Williams, known best for her roles in multiple Oscar best picture nominees and the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 75.

Williams' death was announced in a statement released by her family, who say that she passed following a brief illness. The statement is below, via The Hollywood Reporter:

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams' first star role came in the George Lucas film "American Graffiti," where she played the part of Laurie, girlfriend to Ron Howard's Steve Bolander. That film was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, as was her next role in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation." Both films failed to win the award.

It was then in 1976 that she appeared in her most iconic role, playing Shirley Feeney on the beloved sitcom "Laverne and Shirley." The show was a hit, debuting as the number-one show in the ratings on January 26th. She continued in the role until the final 20 episodes when Williams' character was written out of the show. She sued Paramount Studios for $20 million in pay for the episodes she would miss due to pregnancy, but the eventual settlement ended up with her being taken off the show.

Cindy Williams is survived by two children, Emily and Zachary.

