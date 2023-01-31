GOP Congressman Steps Down From Committee Assignments

Photo by Alejandro Barba on Unsplash

Amid a firestorm of criticisms and rumors regarding his past and questions surrounding his campaign financing, Republican Congressman George Santos is reportedly stepping down from his committee assignments after he had become a "distraction."

Santos reportedly announced his decision to step away from the committees on Tuesday, while speaking to his fellow GOP representatives. According to The Hill, citing an unnamed source, Santos had called himself a "distraction."

The news comes as Santos has faced repeated criticisms and some calls for him to step down from his position after numerous allegations of fabrications surrounding his resume and personal history, as well as a House Ethics Committee investigation into whether or not he committed campaign finance violations during the 2022 midterm elections.

“I met with George Santos yesterday and I think it was an appropriate decision that until he could clear everything up he’s off of committees right now,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters following the conference meeting.

“We had a discussion, he asked me if he could do that. So I think it was the appropriate decision."

According to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Santos also stated that he would be recusing himself amid the controversies while Republicans continue to try and remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from her position on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Just all the controversy surrounding him and then while we’re working to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs,” Greene said, per The Hill.

