U.S. Oil Giant Posts Record Profits

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzLt5_0kTbr5Jk00
Photo byWORKSITE Ltd.onUnsplash

Citing high gas prices during 2022 and record production numbers, one U.S. oil giant has announced that they posted record profits during the year after they released their 2022 fourth-quarter report on Friday.

Chevron Corporation, the California gas giant, says that their earnings last year more than doubled their 2021 totals, jumping from $15.6 billion to $35.5 billion. The record profits were driven heavily by their incredible annual cash flow from their oil operations, which topped out at staggering $49.6 billion dollars.

“We delivered record earnings and cash flow in 2022, while increasing investments and growing U.S. production to a company record,” Chevron’s chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said in a statement.

Chevron, along with leading U.S. oil producer ExxonMobil, who is expected to release their earnings report next week, benefitted mightily from higher gas prices prompted by the Russia-Ukraine war and the sanctions on Russian crude that were brought down due to the invasion.

Not only did Chevron post record profits, but they also put forth a 75% increase in investments during 2022, surging oil production in the U.S. to 1.2 million barrels per day.

“We are well positioned to lead in both traditional and new energy businesses, while delivering higher returns, lower carbon and superior shareholder value,” Wirth said.

The profit announcement comes after Chevron announced its controversial decision to increase its share buyback program, which is typically used to bolster stock prices. The White House heavily criticized the decision, accusing them of giving "handouts" to the wealthy.

News Breaking LIVE provides updates on the latest breaking news in the fields of entertainment, media and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak for the latest updates from around the country as they come in.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Economics# Chevron# Oil# US Oil Prices

Comments / 2

Published by

The latest Breaking News from several verticals, including entertainment, media and politics, from the team that brought you News Breaking LIVE on Twitter for over 10 years.

California State
41K followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

CNN Announces Major New Programming Change

As shakeups at CNN have continued on and off over the past few months, rumors had emerged that the network would be looking to change around programming between their channel and HBO, which had been recently acquired in their Warner Bros. Discovery merger, and now it appears that they are poised to now reap the benefits of the acquisition.

Read full story
4 comments

Top Republican Considering Presidential Run

As former President Donald Trump remains the only major candidate to have declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, several other prospective candidates have emerged with varying levels of seriousness in their intentions to run, but one Republican governor appears to be looking into a possible bid for the GOP nomination.

Read full story

Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies

The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.

Read full story
2 comments

Iconic "Addams Family" Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their own this week after the death of one of the original cast members from the iconic 60's television show, "The Addams Family."

Read full story
4 comments

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.

Read full story

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.

Read full story
3 comments

Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.

Read full story
7 comments

Fox News Host Calls for Possible U.S. Invasion of Canada

In an interview with a college professor Thursday, one Fox News host appeared to make a call for a possible invasion or military intervention in Canada by the United States, as he stated that he believed the U.S. should "liberate" Canada from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Legislators Approve Controversial Measure Exempting Them from Public Records Laws

Public records requests and laws forcing legislators and their staffs to preserve email documentation are backbones to many investigations into possible corruption or wrongdoing by elected officials, however, rule changes in the Arizona legislature are now exempting lawmakers in the state from these public records laws, and allowing them to delete emails after 90 days.

Read full story
2 comments

CNBC Cancels Popular Primetime Show

CNBC is reportedly canceling one of its most popular primetime shows due to a significant schedule shift in its programming lineup, as the channel's parent company, NBCUniversal, looks to shake things up in their lineup.

Read full story
5 comments

Ukraine Seeks New Tech from the U.S. in Potential Escalation

Shortly after Ukraine was able to obtain M1 Abrams tanks from the United States in a deal approved by President Joe Biden, the war-torn country is now setting its sights on a new piece of technology from the U.S. that they believe would allow them to gain the upper battle in the fight for the skies.

Read full story
5 comments

Famed Actor Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a former child star and famed actor this week after his family announced that he passed away at the age of 62. Actor Lance Kerwin, who was best known for his appearances on the shows "James at 15," Salem's Lot," and "The Loneliest Runner." reportedly died Tuesday morning, according to his daughter. A cause of death has not been given at this time.

Read full story

Top FDA Official Steps Down

One of the top safety officials at the Food and Drug Administration is reportedly stepping down from his position, after voicing frustrations about infant formula shortages and the agency's "decentralized structure."

Read full story
1 comments

Top Democrat Enters High-Profile Senate Race

As more and more candidates position themselves for the 2024 election, which is likely to prove crucial in deciding the majority in the U.S. Senate, Dianne Feinstein's seat remains a top talking point for Democrats, as the longtime senator is expected to retire at the end of her current term.

Read full story
1 comments

Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly

The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

Democratic State Proposes Taxing People Even After They Left State

Tax law is always in flux and changes are often made on both the national and local level, and lawmakers in one state are reportedly looking into a new wealth tax plan that could tax someone even if they no longer live within the state.

Read full story
7 comments
Nevada State

Legendary Actor Was "Very Seriously" Injured

In the weeks following a tragic snow plow accident near his home on New Years’ Day, “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is speaking out about just how serious his injuries were, and we are learning just how lucky he is to be alive.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For Migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sounded the alarm about the city’s capacity for more migrants, saying that New York City can no longer accommodate any more. Speaking in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month, Mayor Adams was firm when he said “New York cannot take more. We can’t… there is no more room in New York.”

Read full story
26 comments

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.

Read full story
116 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy