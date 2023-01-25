Democratic State Proposes Taxing People Even After They Left State

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Tax law is always in flux and changes are often made on both the national and local level, and lawmakers in one state are reportedly looking into a new wealth tax plan that could tax someone even if they no longer live within the state.

The state of California and its legislature is looking at a potential plan that would do just that. Assemblymember Alex Lee, a Democrat, has proposed imposing an additional 1.5 percent tax on anybody with a worldwide net worth that is above $1 billion. Eventually, the plan would drop the number from $1 billion to $50 million, with those in the lower number seeing a one percent additional tax.

Fox News notes that this new piece of legislation would even tax those who no longer live in the state and have moved to other taxes.

California is not alone in introducing new “wealth tax” laws, with Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Washington all introducing new plans in the last week as well.

In a tweet announcing his legislation, Lee said “the working class has shouldered the tax burden for too long. In CA, we’ve introduced #ACA3 + #AB259 to tax the ultra rich & invest in all Californians. The ultra rich are paying little to nothing by hoarding their wealth through assets. Time to end that.”

