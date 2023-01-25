Legendary Actor Was "Very Seriously" Injured

Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash

In the weeks following a tragic snow plow accident near his home on New Years’ Day, “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is speaking out about just how serious his injuries were, and we are learning just how lucky he is to be alive.

Renner was in critical condition in the intensive care unit after he was ran over by a snow plow while clearing snow near his home in Nevada. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the accident, according to the actor and the reporting of BBC News.

Renner says he broke over 30 bones in the accident and still has a very long recovery ahead of him. “These 30 bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

Renner was getting his nephew's car out of the snow when his snow plow began to move on its own despite being empty. The snow plow was headed towards the nephew, so he tried to get into the driver’s seat of the snow plow to stop it from moving, but it ran him over before he could, according to reporting on the incident.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, and officials are investigating the incident and why the snow plow began to move on its own.

