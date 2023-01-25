Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For Migrants

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sounded the alarm about the city’s capacity for more migrants, saying that New York City can no longer accommodate any more.

Speaking in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month, Mayor Adams was firm when he said “New York cannot take more. We can’t… there is no more room in New York.”

This past weekend, Adams announced that New York City would open another new emergency shelter for migrants, this one at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. This shelter would be able to house 1,000 single, adult men.

However, the shelter is not set to be open for long, with the New York Times saying that the shelter would close prior to the cruise season this spring.

“With more than 41,000 asylum seekers arriving in New York City since last spring and nearly 28,000 asylum seekers currently in our care, our city is at its breaking point. We continue to surpass both our moral and legal obligations and meet the needs of people arriving in New York, but as the number of asylum seekers continues to grow, we are in serious need of support from both our state and federal governments.”

Earlier in the month, Adams told Politico: “there is no more room. It’s not that we’re getting to that point. We’re at that point, and I wanted to be clear with New Yorkers of what we’re facing, how this is going to impact every city service that we deliver to New Yorkers.”

The Biden administration has approved $800 million for states and local governments that are handling large numbers of migrants.

