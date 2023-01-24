Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Photo by The White House via Public Domain

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.

According to the poll released by Emerson College, former President Donald Trump, who also has had controversy around his handling of documents following an FBI search at his estate, currently holds a three-point lead over President Biden in a hypothetical rematch of the two during the 2024 election. 44% of those surveyed said that they would vote for Trump, whereas only 41% of people backed Biden.

Another 10% said that they would be supporting someone else in the election, while 4% of people surveyed said that they have not yet decided who they would support.

The poll is a flip from the results of the November poll, which showed Biden with a four-point lead over Trump, riding on the back of a better-than-expected result for Democrats in the 2022 midterm election, however, these gains appear to have been erased.

Surprisingly, despite the flip in a potential rematch between Trump and Biden, Biden's approval rating has increased since November, with the poll finding that his approval rating increased by five points, going from 39% to 44%.

