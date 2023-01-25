Classified Documents Found at Home of Former Vice President

Photo by Edoardo Cuoghi on Unsplash

As former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have faced scrutiny over their handling of classified documents, officials now say that classified documents have been found inside the home of former Vice President Mike Pence, adding another layer to the ever-increasingly complicated story.

Mike Pence's team reportedly informed the National Archives last week that they had found a box of documents labeled classified at his home after they were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to the location at the end of the Trump administration.

Pence's lawyers say that the former vice president had no knowledge that the documents were there and immediately informed the archives of the presence of such files once they were discovered. It is unclear exactly how many documents were located at the home or what sort of information may have been contained inside.

FBI agents came to Pence's home late last week to retrieve the documents, where they obtained two boxes with materials marked classified, as well as two boxes with copies of administration records.

“Vice President Pence has directed his representatives to work with the National Archives to ensure their prompt and secure return,” Pence's lawyer Greg Jacob wrote, according to The Hill. “Vice President Pence appreciates the good work of the staff at the National Archives and trusts they will provide proper counsel in response to this letter.”

Pence has indicated that he is mulling a bid for president in 2024, visiting several states recently that are early in the calendar for the Republican primary.

