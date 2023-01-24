Major New Update Released in Georgia Trump Probe

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

A major new update has been released by officials in Georgia in their ongoing investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, with District Attorney Fani Willis saying that a decision is "imminent."

Willis, speaking inside a courtroom Tuesday, says that a decision on whether or not to bring charges against Trump is "imminent," urging the judge at the hearing to not release the grand jury's report on the investigation to the public until after her decision is made.

The special grand jury in question wrote their final report as a culmination of the panel's seven-month probe that involved several people, including Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The report is expected to include a summary of their findings, as well as recommendations for indictments and the panel's ultimate conclusion.

The panel is unable to bring charges against anyone, however, they are able to recommend to Willis whether or not to proceed with charges. CNN and several media outlets have pushed to make the report publically available but attorneys reviewing the case have asked for it to remain closed until they are able to determine their path forward.

The panel themselves requested that the report be made public, but ultimately the decision of whether to release any of the report publically falls into the hands of Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the investigation.

News Breaking LIVE provides updates on the latest breaking news in the fields of entertainment, media and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak for the latest updates from around the country as they come in.