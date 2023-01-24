Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up

Photo by Anna Enriquez via CC Attribution 2.0

The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.

Urie, writing on Instagram Tuesday, announced that the band would be going their own ways following the conclusion of their tour in Europe, as the acclaimed vocalist has elected to spend more time with his family and will soon be a father.

“Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie wrote, adding, “I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

He continued: “Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.”

Panic! burst onto the scene in 2005 with their hit album, "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out," which went triple platinum on the back of hit single "I Write Sins Not Tragedies." The band underwent several changes from the original teams of Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson, with members dropping over the years until it was a solo project featuring only Urie.

Over the course of its existence, the band won four Billboard Music Awards and one Alternative Music Award.

The band's final show will be on March 10th in Manchester, England.

