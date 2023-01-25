Children's Television Icon Dies

Photo byGeorge Bush Presidential Library and Museum via Public Domain

"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.

Sadly, Sesame Workshop, the company that Morrisett helped bring to life, announced Tuesday that he passed away on Monday at the age of 93. His cause of death is not known at this time, according to TMZ.

Sesame Workshop described Morrisett as "a wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader," who was "fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate."

Morrisett helped bring life to "Sesame Street," after he observed his daughter fixated on the television screen in the 1960s. Seeing her captivated by the medium, he quickly began to wonder if it could then be used as a tool to help educate children, both before and during their school years. He later brought the idea to Joan Ganz Cooney during a dinner party months later, and the two began the foundation that would lead to the company, Children's Television Workshop.

CTW, which would later become Sesame Workshop, was where "Sesame Street" was born, spawning Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar The Grouch, Bert and Ernie, and the rest of the gang. The iconic show debuted in November of 1969, eventually achieving worldwide recognition and fame.

# Celebrities# Sesame Street# Lloyd Morrisett# Television

Comments / 4

