Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.

That debate is likely to again be at the forefront of Congress, as Democratic Senator Tom Carper is expected to introduce a bill in the Senate that would grant Washington, D.C., statehood. Carper announced that he would be reintroducing the bill later this week in a tweet posted Monday.

He has previously been a major proponent of D.C. statehood, having led previous efforts to pass the measure through the Senate. The bill was able to pass the House of Representatives in both 2020 and 2021, but has never been able to get through the U.S. Senate to reach the president's desk.

It faces an even more difficult path this time around with Republicans controlling the House, not to mention that Democrats would need to get 9 Republican senators to vote in favor in order to override a filibuster of the bill in the Senate. Republicans have long opposed allowing statehood for the United States Capital, saying it would unfairly benefit Democrats.

