Tech Giant Announces Massive Terminations

Layoffs have hit many industries over the past months, but one industry that has been hit harder than most has been the tech sector. That massive wave of layoffs continued on Friday with word that Alphabet, the parent company of Internet search giant Google, plans to cut 12,000 jobs.

The massive layoffs will represent about 6 percent of the global work force of the technology behemoth, and comes as many companies are laying off workers after expanding rapidly during profit jumps during the Pandemic.

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet, says, “we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

According to Layoffs.fyi, a tracker of layoffs in the technology industry, there have been over 190,000 jobs lost due to layoffs within the technology sector since the beginning of 2022.

The New York Times notes that Google had about 187,000 employees as of last year, which was an increase from about 150,000 in 2021.

The report also notes competition issues, as artificial intelligence services, such as ChatGPT, which have created systems that can respond quickly to user inquiry and answer questions in a clear way.

Google is looking at expanding their investments into artificial intelligence to compete with ChatGPT and other AI services.

The layoffs at Alphabet hit parts of numerous teams all over the world. Despite the layoffs and economic downturn fears, Alphabet remains profitable, having a profit of $76 billion in 2021.

